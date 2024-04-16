Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Enemy deal edition
Nothing should be off the table...
By Dean Jones
After months of prospect evaluations and discussions, the Carolina Panthers are finalizing their board ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. Dan Morgan set the franchise up nicely after making some tough roster decisions throughout free agency. Hitting on his seven picks would be a tremendous boost to an organization that hasn't exactly thrived during the selection process under previous regimes.
The Panthers have some holes to fill that will probably be addressed relatively early. Morgan wants to take the best prospects available regardless of need. That's a nice thought, but very few teams around the league have that luxury when push comes to shove.
Given there isn't much money remaining to acquire veteran pieces from the remaining free-agent pool, it raises the stakes for Carolina to hit on the large majority of their choices from the collegiate ranks. Morgan's credentials as a talent evaluator are respected in NFL circles, but his association with previous general manager Scott Fitterer brings a level of skepticism despite the improvements made to the football operation.
There is a genuine belief within the building that the Panthers can surprise people next season under head coach Dave Canales. Tempering expectations would be wise given how things have unfolded during David Tepper's ownership. That said, a strong draft from Morgan would further add to the solid foundations being restored after years of incompetent management.
Of course, the Panthers will be innocent bystanders on Day 1 after suffering the embarrassment of giving up the No. 1 overall selection to the Chicago Bears as part of their trade for quarterback Bryce Young. This isn't breaking news for Morgan, so he'll be ready to hopefully make the best out of a bad situation.
Using the Pro Football Network simulator, we took a look at how the Panthers could approach matters in our latest seven-round mock draft. This also includes making an eye-catching deal with a division rival.
There's not much time left to claim FanDuel Sportsbook's $200 sign-up bonus for new users in North Carolina, so you need to act quickly! Just bet $5 or more (with a $10 deposit) on any game today and you'll get $200 in bonus bets guaranteed. Click here to sign up for FanDuel now!