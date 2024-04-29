3 winners (and 2 losers) from the Carolina Panthers 2024 NFL Draft
There were winners and losers from Dan Morgan's first draft.
By Dean Jones
Loser No. 2
Terrace Marshall Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers were planning to find another explosive wide receiver during the 2024 NFL Draft. They made this their top priority above all else, trading into the first round for Xavier Legette at No. 32 overall.
Legette was a target of interest for the Panthers throughout their pre-draft evaluations. He met with those in power several times and seemed confident he'd be playing close to home if he was still available when Carolina went on the clock. Such was Dan Morgan's conviction in the prospect, that he moved up one spot to give him the benefit of a fifth-year option.
This is another potentially dynamic wide receiver capable of being deployed in multiple alignments for Bryce Young to utilize. Legette is not the finished article as a route-runner, but he's exceptional in contested catch situations. The former South Carolina star is also a dangerous threat after the catch thanks to his unique blend of size, physicality, and speed.
The Panthers starting wideout quartet looks far more appealing than this stage last year. Placing Legette alongside two proven separators - Adam Thielen and Diontae Johnson - brings tremendous intrigue. If Jonathan Mingo manages to become more productive after a turbulent rookie season, it'll be another major boost.
Legette's arrival could also be the final nail in Terrace Marshall Jr.'s proverbial coffin. The former second-round selection out of LSU has blown several chances to impose himself since being drafted in 2021. Opportunities were scarce last season before and after his trade request. It seems like the Panthers have enough to move him on via trade or release with little fanfare attached if they see fit.
Who knows, perhaps Dave Canales sees something in Marshall to give him one final shot to impress this offseason. That said, it wouldn't be a shock to see the Panthers cut the cord completely with one year remaining on his rookie deal.