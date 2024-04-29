3 winners (and 2 losers) from the Carolina Panthers 2024 NFL Draft
There were winners and losers from Dan Morgan's first draft.
By Dean Jones
Winner No. 3
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
There's been one major priority above all else this offseason. After his disastrous rookie campaign, the Carolina Panthers have moved heaven and earth to ensure quarterback Bryce Young has everything needed to make a better go of things moving forward.
That's come at the expense of some key defensive pieces, but Dan Morgan and Dave Canales believe it's the best route forward at this stage of their roster revamp. Young cannot go through any further confidence-sapping moments, especially considering the substantial investment made to take the signal-caller at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
This trend continued throughout the 2024 NFL Draft. Carolina invested heavily around Young once again, beginning by securing the services of wide receiver Xavier Legette and running back Jonathon Brooks with their first two selections. This was swiftly followed by the Panthers finding an intriguing pass-catching tight end - Ja'Tavion Sanders out of Texas - at No. 101 overall.
These are three prospects with the scope to provide immediate aid to Young in some capacity. Legette's versatility and ability to carve out yards after the catch should assist greatly. Brooks comes into the pros with legitimate three-down prowess. Sanders has work to do from a blocking standpoint, but his athleticism and rock-solid ball skills make him a mismatch nightmare when firing on all cylinders.
Nobody should have been happier about the Panthers draft - or the offseason overall - than Young. He's also getting a scheme devised around his strengths under Canales, so fans are expecting the former Heisman Trophy winner out of Alabama to rise in the face of adversity and silence his doubters.
Young had plenty of mitigating circumstances attached to his dismal first year in a professional environment. After an offseason centered around providing the signal-caller with more stability, there will be no more excuses. However, this needs to be a collective effort in pursuit of surprising people next season.