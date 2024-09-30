3 winners (and 2 losers) from Carolina Panthers' loss vs. Bengals in Week 4
By Dean Jones
Loser No. 1
Shaq Thompson - Carolina Panthers LB
Having veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson back in the lineup was a significant boost for the Carolina Panthers. One of the team's undisputed leaders within the locker room picked up where he left off, starting the campaign extremely well. That came screeching to an abrupt halt with another unfortunate issue against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4.
Thompson went down in the second half and was carted off with what the Panthers disclosed as a heel injury. Fans were speculating something more serious looking at the television replay. Head coach Dave Canales was nervously awaiting developments with further tests on the horizon, but things didn't look especially promising.
This comes after Thompson worked exceptionally hard to return from a broken fibula that ended his campaign after two games in 2023. If the prognosis is equally as bad this time around, it'll be a devastating blow to the player and the organization.
It's also worth remembering that this is a contract year for Thompson. If this injury rules him out for the entire campaign once again, that might be the last we see of him in a Panthers uniform when it's all said and done.
Winner No. 2
Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers RB
Chuba Hubbard is a workhorse. He's growing in stature with every passing game and is thriving as one of Carolina's offensive focal points. The Panthers might not have gotten the better of the Bengals, but the running back can look at his performance with an enormous sense of pride.
Hubbard's on-field vision, explosiveness, and contact balance continue to catch the eye. The former fourth-round selection out of Oklahoma State gained 104 yards on the ground and a touchdown from 18 carries. Rushing for 5.8 yards a carry is in the higher echelons around the league, which is a testament to how well the player is taking advantage of a much-improved offensive line in a scheme that suits his strengths.
He increased his influence by bringing in all four of his targets for 17 receiving yards. Hubbard once again split time with Miles Sanders on occasion, but he was the clear difference-maker in the running back room. How much longer this continues with second-round rookie Jonathon Brooks gearing up to return from injured reserve is another matter.
The Panthers are in a good spot here. They can continue to give Hubbard the bulk of carries while easing Brooks into the fold gradually after so long out with a torn ACL. That's a win-win for everybody.