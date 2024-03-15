3 winners (and 2 losers) from first wave of Carolina Panthers 2024 free agency
It's been a dramatic start to Carolina's recruitment period...
By Dean Jones
Loser No. 1
Brady Christensen - Carolina Panthers OL
The Carolina Panthers were reportedly looking to fortify their offensive line interior in free agency. It didn't take long for these intentions to become public knowledge officially, with those in power spending big bucks on two new starting guards as part of their exciting new era under head coach Dave Canales.
Robert Hunt arrived on a mammoth deal from the Miami Dolphins. He'll start at right guard and should form an exceptional tandem on that side of the protection with Taylor Moton. Damien Lewis also signed on the dotted line and has worked under Canales previously during their time together with the Seattle Seahawks.
These marquee acquisitions - coupled with the release of Bradley Bozeman - mean the Panthers are completely revamping the guard and center positions. Austin Corbett is widely expected to become Bozeman's replacement. The fortunes of Brady Christensen are less promising.
According to multiple reports, the Panthers plan to demote Christensen to a swing tackle role. The former third-round selection was an almost flawless edge protector in college at BYU. He switched to the interior in 2022 and had some success. Unfortunately, a torn bicep in Week 1 put pay to his chances of building on this positive momentum.
Christensen might feel aggrieved with how his situation is panning out. But the Panthers weren't going to wait around and hope for improvement when two veteran free agents were there for the taking.