3 winners (and 4 losers) from Carolina Panthers' loss at the Bears
By Dean Jones
Winner No. 2
Trevin Wallace - Carolina Panthers LB
The Carolina Panthers were dealt a devastating blow at the defensive second level with Shaq Thompson and Josey Jewell both missing in Week 5 against the Chicago Bears. This put rookie linebacker Trevin Wallace front and center for his first start of the campaign.
There weren't many bright spots defensively, but Wallace was one of them. The third-round selection out of Kentucky looked sharp and explosive, getting to the contact point quickly and making his tackles count more often than not. That was an undoubted silver lining on another inept afternoon for the Panthers overall.
Wallace eventually finished the game with 15 tackles, which was a team-high comfortably. Thompson is done for the season, so Wallace should have an important role to play moving forward whether Jewell comes back next weekend or not.
The Panthers are looking for positives any way they can get them after another disastrous start to the campaign. It's just one game, but Wallace looks like a player of promise based on this showing when the chips were down almost immediately.
Loser No. 3
Ja'Tavion Sanders - Carolina Panthers TE
When Tommy Tremble went out with a concussion following a monstrous hit that also resulted in a fumble, it put tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders under the spotlight. This is something fans have been clamoring for following an impressive offseason. However, there is a lot of refinement needed based on this showing.
It was a difficult day for Sanders, who dropped two passes and was also called for a penalty. It's not the end of the world - rookies always go through some growing pains - but it might make the Panthers think twice about getting him prominent involvement against the Atlanta Falcons next weekend with Ian Thomas nearing a return.
This was a step back for Sanders despite bringing in three receptions for 13 receiving yards. It was always going to be a work in progress in Year 1 of his professional career. But the Panthers might not have another option if Thomas needs another week and Tremble enters the league's concussion protocol.
Sanders isn't the finished product by any stretch. This performance was proof positive of that.