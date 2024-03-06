4 affordable free-agent targets for Carolina Panthers this offseason
The Carolina Panthers need to maximize every available resource...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could sign Damien Lewis
As previously stated, the Carolina Panthers are expected to make offensive line adjustments throughout the offseason. Money is tight - especially if no long-term deal is worked out with Brian Burns and linebacker Frankie Luvu is extended. This franchise is also seen as an unattractive destination after descending into the NFL's laughingstock under David Tepper's ownership.
The task awaiting Carolina's new decision-makers cannot be overstated. That's why going back to some former players they've worked with before might be a good place to start.
Damien Lewis worked under head coach Dave Canales during their time together on the Seattle Seahawks. He's experienced in the wide-zone blocking concepts the offensive mind plans to deploy in Carolina. There's also a level of familiarity between the two that should help the veteran hit the ground running.
The former third-round pick played 926 snaps on offense for the Seahawks in 2023, giving up four penalties and conceding three sacks en route to a modest 59.6 grade from Pro Football Focus. Lewis is also an asset when it comes to run blocking, something the Panthers desperately need if they want to make things easier for Bryce Young.
Lewis wouldn't command eye-popping money, one suspects. Hopefully, his previous connection to Canales would help tip the scales in Carolina's favor if they identified him as a player of interest.