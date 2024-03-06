4 affordable free-agent targets for Carolina Panthers this offseason
The Carolina Panthers need to maximize every available resource...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could sign Kristian Fulton
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly looking to trade or release Donte Jackson before his $4 million roster bonus is due. This ends the cornerback's rollercoaster six-year association with the organization and further depletes a cornerback room in desperate need of reinforcements.
This need becomes more glaring if the Panthers decide not to extend C.J. Henderson or Troy Hill. Only Jaycee Horn should be slotted in as a starter right now, and we all know about his dependability issues on the health front since he was drafted No. 8 overall in 2021.
Kristian Fulton also comes with his fair share of injury concerns, but few would doubt the defensive back's credentials when fit and firing on all cylinders. Considering how things went with the Tennessee Titans last season - albeit with mitigating circumstances attached - he might be available at a below-market value depending on what interest he receives from elsewhere.
If those in power brush off Fulton's inconsistent 2023 campaign off as a blip rather than something more concerning, he might be a worthy option to place alongside Horn. More will be needed, but having someone with this experience and still just 25 years old wouldn't be the worst idea in the world.
It'll be interesting to see how Carolina goes about its business in free agency. Dan Morgan and his staff have a lot on their plate. How they overcome some severe hurdles will tell us plenty about the franchise's short and long-term ambitions.