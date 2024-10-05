4 bold Carolina Panthers predictions at the Chicago Bears in Week 5
By Luke Gray
Andy Dalton sets a new high in passing yards
Just a week after facing the franchise that drafted him, Andy Dalton faces another of his old teams in Week 5. The veteran quarterback played a single season for the Chicago Bears in 2021, appearing in eight games passing for 1,515 yards with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions before making way for rookie first-round selection Justin Fields.
However, it was off the field in Chicago that Dalton made his mark, Fields - the No. 11 overall pick in 2021 - noted how much of a mentor the experienced figure was for him as a rookie. That was a role he also assumed for Bryce Young before replacing him in the starting lineup.
With Dalton now in Carolina and Fields traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, it’s all changed in the Windy City.
I'm backing Dalton to break his career high for passing yards, which currently stands at 418 when he was a member of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019 against the Seattle Seahawks. Entering his third full week as the Panthers starter, the former second-round pick will have a full grasp of the offense.
With Diontae Johnson beginning to excel as the Panthers WR1 and rookie Xavier Legette slowly finding his feet in the NFL, Dalton is poised to have a big game. And it could be his best. Despite the loss of Adam Thielen to injured reserve before Week 4, the signal-caller didn’t miss a step. If his receivers' hands were more secure, he likely would have reached the 300-yard passing milestone for the second week in a row.
The Bears' defense has been solid this season, keeping them in games when the offense led by Caleb Williams has struggled. But Dalton is a savvy veteran and has shown in his two weeks starting that he’s not afraid to throw the ball deep. Something that seemed alien to this team when Young was at the helm.
It’s tough to ask Dalton to top 400 yards, but I expect the Red Rifle to get hot early and torch his former employers.