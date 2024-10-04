Patience running thin with Jonathan Mingo entering Week 5 at the Bears
By Noah Bryce
The Carolina Panthers seem to always go from bad to worse. Even though they were competitive against the Cincinnati Bengals, the same problems eventually became their undoing once again.
With the loss of veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson for the season and already being without defensive lineman Derrick Brown, things are getting very thin on the defensive side of the ball. Then you add into that the injuries to both Adam Thielen and Jordan Fuller, with plenty of others dealing with knocks but toughing it out.
That isn't the biggest concern that needs fixing before Carolina travels to the Chicago Bears in Week 5. The Panthers' young wide receivers must step up.
One, in particular.
Among the biggest issues with the Panthers' young receiving core over the past couple of seasons has been their hands. This is a common issue with those coming into the league, but it has been a persistent thorn in the side of this team. That was one of the primary reasons they couldn't beat the Bengals at Bank of America Stadium.
Jonathan Mingo and Carolina Panthers' young wideouts must limit mistakes in Week 5
With the game on the line and the Panthers with one last chance to drive down the field, Jonathan Mingo dropped what would have been at minimum a five-yard gain on first down. It could have been much more given the young receiver's ability after the catch. This put the team behind the sticks and in a sure-fire passing mode that the Bengals were able to exploit.
If the ball hits your hands you have to catch it as a receiver in this league. Period. This wasn't the only reason for the loss, but just one of a few examples from Week 4 that led to a third defeat of the campaign.
Securing the ball before moving on with the play is basic, fundamental football. But it is easily forgotten when games get tight. Especially by younger players that don't have the same level of experience. This is why it needs to be drilled home during practice to the point it becomes second nature.
You have to catch the ball before running with it. If just a couple of those plays had gone the other way, who knows how the game would have ended?
With the injuries to this team, those with less experience are going to have to pick up the slack. Especially without the usual suspects to use as a safety blanket. Dropping easy catches is not a recipe for success in this league. Not for a team that has as little room for error as the Panthers.
You have to keep ahead of the sticks. This team does not have the firepower to get into a shootout. A large part of this is getting those short-yardage catches in traffic. Something that Thielen is masterful at.
This season is not about winning games or making the playoffs. It is about developing talent and seeing exactly what the Panthers have. Part of that is making sure that the team has good fundamentals.
Starting with a good foundation is the first step in any successful rebuilding process. That's something the Panthers have to get back to before Week 5.