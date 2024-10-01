Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears early odds and prediction for Week 5
By Dean Jones
There are no moral victories in the NFL. The Carolina Panthers might have been more competitive during their Week 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but it still ended in defeat. That's all anyone will remember when it's all said and done.
Dave Canales has no time to wallow. He needs to remain positive and keep his squad motivated with another campaign in danger of becoming irrelevant. Keep plugging away with his teachings and hope the improvements of the last fortnight increase heading into another stern test in Week 5 at the Chicago Bears.
This is a game fans of both teams have been waiting for. There's a new rivalry between them - especially on social media - which stems from the bombshell trade that saw the Panthers surge to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft for quarterback Bryce Young.
The Bears are feeling pretty good about this transaction right now. Young is on the bench. Chicago has Caleb Williams, wide receiver D.J. Moore, several other pieces, and Carolina's second-round pick in 2025 for good measure. What the future holds for the Alabama product remains to be seen, but he won't get the chance to impact proceedings in this one barring an injury to Andy Dalton.
Canales cannot afford for his squad to start the season at 1-4. They need to keep some semblance of hope among the fanbase. Gaining another road win in one of the more intimidating atmospheres around the league would be a good place to start.
Carolina Panthers at Bears early odds for Week 5
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 3.5-point favorites at the Bears in Week 5.
- Carolina +3.5 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)
- Chicago -3.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)
Anyone brave enough to wager Carolina on the money line can get odds of +164 currently (bet $100 to win $164). Chicago is favored to pick up its second successive victory in front of an expectant fanbase at -196 (bet $196 to win $100).
FanDuel Sportsbook is expecting a mildly entertaining contest between the two clubs with the over/under set at 42.5 points.
- Over 42.5 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)
- Under 42.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Carolina Panthers at Bears prediction for Week 5
If you could have picked one game for fans to win in 2024 aside from the divisional rivalries, this would be the contest. There is so much pride at stake between the Panthers and Bears thanks to recent events. The team's long-suffering fanbase has been ridiculed for more than a year by those who avidly follow the NFC North outfit. Winning this one would provide some solace amid the turbulence.
It won't be a battle between Young and Williams, which is unfortunate. Whether history is repeating itself with Chicago taking the wrong quarterback at No. 1 overall hasn't been determined. But the Heisman Trophy winner out of USC can make a statement by finally putting a genuine performance together following a rocky start.
The Panthers will be without their starting linebacker duo at Soldier Field. Shaq Thompson is out for the season with a tone Achilles and Josey Jewell's also missing in Week 5. Ejiro Evero needs to roll with the punches and rely on others such as rookie Trevin Wallace to pick up the slack.
This will be another difficult test in a hostile environment. But make no mistake, the Panthers are not without a chance.
- Prediction: Panthers win
The Bears are vulnerable. They might have more firepower than Carolina, but something's missing from a chemistry standpoint. If Canales can find a way to silence the crowd early, this could be the statement win he's looking for.