4 bold Carolina Panthers predictions at the Chicago Bears in Week 5
By Luke Gray
Diontae Johnson has a 150-yard, 2-touchdown game
One player seriously benefiting from the insertion of veteran quarterback Andy Dalton into the starting lineup is wide receiver Diontae Johnson. The duo has hit it off immediately, something that the Carolina Panthers hope will continue as the campaign progresses.
The ex-Pittsburgh Steelers standout was expected to play a significant role for second-year-pro Bryce Young when the Panthers traded for him this offseason. Johnson could not show his true talent thanks in no small part to the Alabama product's lack of consistency and sapped confidence under center.
Johnson had just five catches for 34 receiving yards across two games when Young was the No. 1 option in Carolina. Since Dalton began leading the offense, the former third-round pick out of Toledo has accumulated 15 catches for 205 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Expect the explosive route-runner to continue his impressive streak in Week 5 with a career day at the Chicago Bears.
If it weren’t for some costly drops in Week 4 on deep passes, Johnson may well have passed 150 yards versus the Cincinnati Bengals at Bank of America Stadium. After trade speculation in recent days, expect the gifted pass-catcher to show just why Carolina cannot afford to move him as he works toward an extension with the franchise or elsewhere in 2025.
It won’t be an easy task for Johnson as he matches up with 2020 second-round pick Jaylon Johnson, who has been exceptional to start the season. But as we saw last week, he is a natural separator - just ask Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt.
Taylor-Britt found himself beaten off the line of scrimmage by Johnson on several occasions and admitted after the game that he did not fare well against the wideout. If the Pro Bowler can tidy up the drops, another profitable afternoon awaits at Soldier Field with Dalton leading the charge.