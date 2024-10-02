5 Carolina Panthers earning new contracts through the first quarter of 2024
By Dean Jones
Diontae Johnson - Carolina Panthers WR
The Carolina Panthers got Diontae Johnson for minimal compensation via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason. Things weren't great between the wide receiver and the organization, so a fresh start was the best possible solution for all parties. He got off to a slow start with Bryce Young under center, but that changed immediately once veteran Andy Dalton came into the lineup.
Dalton's calm poise and ability to get the football out on time benefitted Johnson more than most. He's got over 200 receiving yards in the last two contests and looks like the pass-catcher Carolina thought he would be. The Panthers took a chance on the former third-round selection out of Toledo and it's paying off.
Good offensive weapons with proven production don't tend to look at Carolina favorably as a free-agent destination. That's why general manager Dan Morgan must offer him an extension with the player's contract up for renewal in 2025.
Adam Schefter of ESPN recently claimed that Johnson isn't staying in Carolina beyond this season, which was a startling revelation. If he gets offered a new deal and turns it down, Morgan might have no option but to try and trade the wideout before the deadline.
Austin Corbett - Carolina Panthers OL
One of the biggest gambles made by the Panthers this offseason surrounded veteran offensive lineman Austin Corbett. Those in power switched the former second-round selection to the center position after Carolina spent big money to make Damien Lewis and Robert Lewis their new starting guard tandem. The player was confident, but that didn't transition to the fanbase or some in the media.
Corbett's silenced his doubters in no uncertain terms over the opening four games. The Nevada product provides assured protection. He's moving the pile on running plays and is communicating exceptionally pre-snap. This is exactly what the Panthers had in mind when they made this daring position switch.
There are still 13 games to go, but one cannot be anything other than thrilled by the way Corbett's gone about his business so far. He's given up one pressure and zero sacks through Week 4. Carolina's offensive line has gone from an area of weakness to a real strength. The savvy veteran's contribution is playing a leading role.
Continuity is everything across successful protections around the league. Extending Corbett will be a top priority if he continues to excel as the offensive line's anchor.