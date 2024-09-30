Carolina Panthers must act fast with Diontae Johnson after insider's revelation
By Dean Jones
Dan Morgan's shown a level of aggression and purpose in pursuit of building a competitive roster since becoming Carolina Panthers general manager. If the right opportunities come along - either with incomings or outgoings - before the trade deadline, the new front-office leader won't hesitate to pull the trigger.
That's likely going to involve departures if the Panthers don't start winning football games. They were more competitive in defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4, but moral victories won't be enough for Morgan. He must start planning for the future. That means putting this franchise in a strong position when the 2025 offseason arrives.
Teams on the cusp of contending are always looking for a good deal to bolster their chances. This normally involves plucking a seasoned pro from a struggling franchise for a bargain price in the hope it can get them over the hump. Morgan is driving a harder bargain than his predecessors, so it remains to be seen whether he'll deem some expendable.
Adm Schefter claims Diontae Johnson will leave the Carolina Panthers in 2025
Adam Schefter of ESPN turned up the heat on Carolina's upcoming dilemma with wide receiver Diontae Johnson during his latest appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. The senior insider claimed the Pro Bowl pass-catcher was going to be leaving the Panthers once his deal expires next spring, so getting draft compensation back in return is something to contemplate if results don't enhance.
"Diontae Johnson is in the last year of his contract. He's going to be leaving Carolina after this year anyway. If they lose a few more games, why would you not be open to the idea of moving him if you got the right offer before the deadline? I think the same would be true of Adam Thielen, a veteran who you'd probably want to do right by. If you're 1-6 at the trade deadline, 2-7, whatever it may be, and they've also pushed back the trade deadline this year."- Adam Schefter
Johnson was acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers for a late-round pick swap and veteran cornerback Donte Jackson this offseason. He's come to life over the last two weeks with Andy Dalton under center. The Toledo product is easily Carolina's best pass-catcher right now. Removing him from the equation without doing everything possible to keep him around long-term seems foolish.
The former third-round selection is young enough to get a three-year deal and produce the numbers expected throughout. Johnson is a crisp route-runner and knows how to create separation consistently. However, Carolina's quarterback situation is uncertain beyond the current campaign. A turbulent start for the franchise might factor into his plans when push comes to shove.
Stating that Johnson was packing his bags was surprising. The wideout hasn't given any inkling of that fact. At the same time, there aren't many more clued up than Schefter. And for the most part, he doesn't just say something without previous knowledge of the situation.
The Panthers can offer Johnson an extension before free agency and hope that's enough. They can also use the franchise tag to keep him around for another year, but that's going to be pricy - $25.77 million, to be precise. If the signs point to his departure, then Morgan needs to consider getting something back to help him retool or rebuild, whatever you want to call it.
That might seem drastic considering Johnson's just arrived, but it's about time the Panthers were run with a business-first model.
The same applies to Thielen, who's got one year left on his deal after 2024 and would likely welcome joining a contending team. He is dealing with a hamstring issue on injured reserve right now, so any transaction is almost entirely dependent on his recovery timeline.
Nothing seems imminent with either wideout. There are still a few weeks left until the trade deadline when plans need to be finalized. But Schefter's revelations hint that it's a situation worth monitoring at the very least.