4 bold Carolina Panthers predictions at the Jaguars in Week 17
Time to go bold...
By Luke Gray
Bryce Young logs back-to-back 300-yard passing games
Knowing the talent level of Bryce Young, this might not be that bold a prediction. However, with the overall ineptitude of the Carolina Panthers offense this season, it still falls under this category.
Young had a coming-out party in Week 16. After what has been a disappointing season for the former Heisman Trophy winner, he showed his true ability - going 23-of-36 for 312 passing yards, two touchdowns, and a 110.0 passer rating.
The former Alabama star led back-to-back touchdown drives in the fourth quarter to erase a 13-point deficit and bring the Panthers agonizingly close to a third win of the season. Had it not been for some questionable officiating decisions, we may be talking about a different outcome.
What is key for Young is to build on that performance against a Jacksonville Jaguars squad on the slide.
This is a reeling Jags defense after giving up 30 points to a resurgent Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Panthers must exploit this and Young holds the key.
We are finally seeing life out of this Panthers' wide receiving core. Adam Thielen is poised to break 1,000 yards for the first time since 2018. D.J. Chark put his best performance in against the Green Bay Packers to further raise optimism.
Thomas Brown seems to be figuring it out finally as a play-caller. If Young can put together back-to-back 300-yard passing performances, he'll head into the offseason with some confidence after what has been a tough rookie campaign.