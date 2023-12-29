4 bold Carolina Panthers predictions at the Jaguars in Week 17
By Luke Gray
Carolina Panthers OL doesn’t give up a sack
Now this is certainly the boldest prediction. But who knows, right?
The Carolina Panthers' offensive line - in part due to injuries and just downright poor play - has taken a huge step back this season. Bryce Young has been sacked an eyewatering 53 times this season, behind only recently benched Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell.
Carolina has started a host of guard combinations this season. Six left guards and eight right guards have been used. That number is likely to increase on Sunday as Gabe Jackson will likely get the start at right guard.
Jackson has replaced Nash Jensen in back-to-back weeks. While I've been a fan of the undrafted free agent - allowing three pressures in just eight snaps and a 0.0 pass block rating is a safe way to get benched.
The Panthers will have a tough task keeping the former Alabama signal-caller upright this weekend. The Jacksonville Jaguars have an excellent pass-rushing tandem on the edges. Josh Allen has taken a huge step this year with an impressive 13.5 sacks through 16 weeks. After an up-and-down rookie season, former No. 1 pick Travon Walker is finding his feet with seven quarterback takedowns to date - double what he managed in Year 1 of his professional career.
For the Panthers to keep Young on his feet, they must establish the run early. This will prevent the aforementioned pass-rushing duo from pinning their ears back and attacking the quarterback.
If Carolina wants to notch a third win and play spoiler to the Jags' playoff hopes, keeping Young off the turf is paramount.