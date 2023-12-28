3 Carolina Panthers with most to gain from final two games of 2023
There is still plenty to play for...
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers have the most to gain from their final two games of an otherwise disappointing 2023 season?
Even though the Carolina Panthers have just two wins to show for their efforts in 2023, there's been a lot to like about the way they've applied themselves in recent weeks. With so many big changes looming once again, there's still plenty for most within the franchise to play for before going their separate ways.
The Panthers are still displaying fighting qualities, which is pleasing. It's not been an easy season by any stretch of the imagination. Fans can take some comfort from the fact this team is still trying to improve individually and collectively - something that cannot be said of other organizations around the league at this time of year.
The roster and coaching staff promise to look a lot different by the time Carolina's 2024 OTAs roll around. For some, their future doesn't look especially bright. For others, there is still a chance to alter perceptions.
With this in mind, here are three Panthers who could gain the most from their final two games of the 2023 campaign.
Gabe Jackson - Carolina Panthers OL
After coming in for underperforming offensive lineman Nash Jensen once again in Week 16, Gabe Jackson caught the eye with another polished performance. The veteran was an extremely late arrival to the Carolina Panthers this season. He's picked things up quickly and impressively in equal measure. This could mean an extended stay beyond the 2023 season might be in the offing if he keeps up his current performance levels.
The offensive line is benefitting greatly from improved blocking concepts that play to their strengths since Frank Reich was fired. Jackson's provided some much-needed stability that's been sorely lacking, so a strong conclusion to the season could be enough for another short-term deal when it's all said and done.
Much will depend on how a new coaching regime sees things. But with the Panthers' complete lack of depth across their protection, keeping Jackson around and giving him another offseason to develop cohesion has obvious benefits.