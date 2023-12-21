4 head coach/general manager partnerships the Carolina Panthers must consider
The Carolina Panthers must do things right this time...
By Dean Jones
Which head coach/general manager partnerships should the Carolina Panthers consider to take the franchise forward positively in 2024?
It's going to be an interesting offseason for the Carolina Panthers. Stability hasn't been the biggest positive trait under team owner David Tepper thanks to his constant meddling. Firing Frank Reich so soon into his head coaching tenure also means the billionaire must change his ways.
Tepper is too involved in the football operation. That's a notion receiving consensus agreement across the media and Carolina's disillusioned fanbase - many of whom are beyond caring about the organization after one of the worst campaigns in franchise history.
Whether humbling himself is something Tepper is capable of remains to be seen. If he had any sense, the hedge fund manager would adopt a more traditional method. This would leave current general manager Scott Fitterer on the outside looking in after a largely underwhelming stint with the Panthers.
With this in mind, we picked out four head coach/general manager partnerships the Panthers must consider for a more prosperous outlook in 2024 and beyond.
Carolina Panthers could keep things in-house
- Head Coach: Ejiro Evero
- General Manager: Dan Morgan
Continuity is not a term normally associated with the Carolina Panthers. The staff turnover alone under David Tepper dictates that. This is why his next hires must be knocked out of the park if he also decides to remove general manager Scott Fitterer from the equation.
Although a complete reset cannot be ruled out, the Panthers might decide to keep things in-house. This scenario would see Dan Morgan promoted to front-office leader and Ejiro Evero assuming the role of head coach.
Morgan is tied to Fitterer's suspect personnel choices, which complicates matters. Evero is a worthy candidate for the top job after masterminding an impressive defensive campaign in difficult circumstances. This would guarantee there's already a working relationship in place between two up-and-comers in their respective fields.
This isn't the splashiest move, so Tepper's probably not considering it. Even if he should.