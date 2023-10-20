4 Carolina Panthers we already know will (probably) be gone in 2024 at the bye
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers have their work cut out to stick around beyond the 2023 season based on respective efforts leading into the bye week?
It would be easy for Carolina Panthers fans to start looking ahead to the future after such a pathetic start to the 2023 campaign. Frank Reich's men are 0-6 and dealing with some significant injury issues among many other complications, which is leading many to wonder whether or not reports of a fire sale before the trade deadline will become reality.
There are arguments for and against blowing things up. Rookie quarterback Bryce Young needs more help, but the Panthers don't have a first-round selection and with some difficult contract decisions upcoming, could deem some within the locker room as sacrificial lambs in pursuit of bolstering draft capital.
One thing that's become clear over the past six weeks is the distinct lack of quality depth. Looking at how things are unfolding for some, this could be their final season with the franchise unless there's a drastic turnaround over the next 11 games.
On this topic, we picked out four Panthers players who look like they'll probably be on their way out in 2024 at the bye week stage.
DeShawn Williams - Carolina Panthers DL
There was a lot to like about the DeShawn Williams signing in free agency. The lineman was reuniting with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero after having a career year under the respected coach with the Denver Broncos in 2022. Playing closer to home was also something that increased hope of a valuable contribution.
Williams did well to earn a starting position during the summer, but it hasn't translated to the necessary production through six games. The defensive line overall has struggled aside from Derrick Brown, which stems from having no genuine nose tackle within Evero's creative 3-4 base scheme more than anything else, in all honesty.
Unless there is an upturn in Williams' consistency, he might be one-and-done with the Carolina Panthers. And he isn't alone in that regard.