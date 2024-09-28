4 bold Carolina Panthers predictions vs. the Bengals in Week 4
By Luke Gray
Xavier Legette secures his first 100-yard receiving game
This game represents a huge opportunity for Carolina Panthers rookie Xavier Legette. There were signs of life for the No. 32 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft during their Week 3 success at the Las Vegas Raiders. An injury to one of the team's primary weapons in the passing game should see more involvement come his way this weekend at Bank of America Stadium.
With starting wide receiver Adam Thielen heading to injured reserve with a hamstring injury suffered after laying out for a sensational touchdown grab from Andy Dalrton, there are suddenly extra targets. The former South Carolina star must grab the opportunity with both hands when it is presented.
Jonathan Mingo has once again failed to impress to start the season. We may see Legette given more snaps in the wake of Thielen’s absence rather than relying on the Ole Miss product to take a dramatic surge forward.
Legette has flashed so far this season, showing improvement in his route running and demonstrating the explosiveness that took the college football world by storm in 2023. He's making encouraging strides and gaining confidence under Carolina's coaching staff. This is the perfect time to unleash him versus a vulnerable Cincinnati Bengals secondary.
It’s the player's yards after the catch ability that excites fans. We saw that play out on Sunday when Legette took a short pass from Dalton and turned it into a 35-yard gain.
With the likes of Mingo, David Moore, and Jalen Coker waiting in the wings, Legette must take the opportunity afforded to him. The physically gifted pass-catcher could announce himself to the NFL world with a big game against the Bengals, cracking 100 receiving yards for the first time and finding the end-zone for the first time in his short career in a professional environment.