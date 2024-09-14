4 bold Carolina Panthers predictions vs. the Chargers in Week 2
By Luke Gray
Things couldn’t have gone much worse for Dave Canales and the Carolina Panthers in Week 1. A 47-10 hammering at the hands of the division rival New Orleans Saints sent fans crashing back to earth after an offseason filled with great optimism.
The defense - expected by many to take a step back this season after losing key players in the offseason - was porous. New Orleans scored on its first eight possessions and managed to run for 180 yards at over 4.8 yards per carry. To make matters worse, star defensive lineman Derrick Brown is done for the season after a knee injury sustained at the Caesars Superdome.
As for the offense meant to be much improved under Canales? It was much of the same as we saw last season.
Just 193 total yards and a measly 58 rushing yards are not ideal for a head coach who said he would be stubborn about running the football. But the real concern was the performance of second-year quarterback Bryce Young.
Young continues to look like a shell of the player we saw at Alabama. The tone was unfortunately set on the game's first play when the signal-caller threw a pick to safety Will Harris. He completed just 43 percent of his passes and questions are already being asked about his suitability as a potential franchise quarterback. All hope is not completely lost, but the jury is out.
Let’s get into four bold predictions for the Panthers' home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2.
Bold Carolina Panthers predictions in Week 2 vs. the Chargers
Bryce Young responds with a turnover-free game
It’s a damming indictment of Bryce Young's performances that suggesting he’ll have a turnover-free game is a bold prediction. But after what we saw in Week 1, serious concerns are rightly being raised.
Young was questioned nationally last season. However many Carolina Panthers fans were aware his situation was one where success never became feasible.
The situation is a much better one entering Year 2. Unfortunately for the signal-caller, we saw some genuinely concerning things in the Caesars Superdome.
The offensive line is already showing signs of improvement. Three of the four highest-rated players according to Pro Football Focus were offensive linemen. For the most part, Young was throwing from a clean pocket. That makes it even worse.
Young looked jittery and nervous throughout the game, never seeming to throw with his feet set at any point. One can only wonder if all the issues he went through last season have had a lasting effect as he continues to develop in his second NFL campaign.
The Heisman Trophy winner must play turnover-free football. The Panthers' defense will likely struggle with the loss of Derrick Brown, so the offense must find a way to extend drives. With both Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa coming off the edge, Young might well find himself under duress.