4 bold changes the Carolina Panthers must consider in Week 4 vs. Vikings
A must-win game awaits the Carolina Panthers in Week 4.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers should split carries at RB
There has been little to no balance on offense from the Carolina Panthers. Going down early at the Seattle Seahawks was one thing, but quarterback Andy Dalton throwing the football 58 times made things all too predictable for an opponent that did have some problems within their secondary.
That's not a recipe for success. One only has to look at how the Panthers thrived under Steve Wilks last season to see their foundation should be running the football despite a new regime coming into the fold.
Miles Sanders hasn't lived up to his billing as yet. The offensive line isn't helping matters, but the vision and explosiveness that were evident throughout his Pro Bowl campaign with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022 seems to have deserted the former second-round selection.
Just why the Panthers are refusing to get Chuba Hubbard involved is anyone's guess. The Oklahoma State product's done well when called upon and if those in power had any sense, they'd capitalize on this against the Minnesota Vikings' suspect run defense in Week 4.
Setting the tone by running the football is absolutely imperative for the Panthers. Sanders isn't getting the job done, so splitting carries with Hubbard as a genuine one-two punch is something that could benefit Carolina greatly.
Hubbard thrived as part of a tandem with D'Onta Foreman last season. While Sanders wants to be the three-down back and is being paid as such, the production doesn't justify this status currently.