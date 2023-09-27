4 bold changes the Carolina Panthers must consider in Week 4 vs. Vikings
A must-win game awaits the Carolina Panthers in Week 4.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could start Jammie Robinson
The injury problems continue to grow for the Carolina Panthers. More torrid developments might be on the way in the coming days with the likes of Jonathan Mingo and C.J. Henderson's statuses in doubt, but Jeremy Fowler of ESPN's report on Xavier Woods is the latest in a series of monumental blows for a franchise lacking sufficient depth.
Woods is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks with a hamstring issue, which leaves a gaping hole on the backend. One would expect either Jeremy Chinn or Sam Franklin Jr. to slot in despite their lack of coverage prowess, but there is one more option worth considering with almost nothing left to lose at this juncture.
Jammie Robinson has been seldom seen since being drafted in the fifth round. Again, this isn't surprising considering his development project tag, but this might be a good time to unleash the former Florida State standout providing he shows enough in practice.
Robinson wasn't active in Week 3 at the Seattle Seahawks, which is an indictment of how the coaching staff perceives his progress. However, with an experienced figure such as Vonn Bell alongside him on the backend, his aggressiveness and explosiveness could be exactly what the Panthers need in turbulent times.
Of course, slotting an inexperienced rookie into the fire against an exceptional Minnesota Vikings passing attack is a major gamble. But how much worse could things get for a team going nowhere fast?