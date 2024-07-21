4 bold predictions over Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are gearing up for what should be a fascinating training camp before the 2024 season. It's been another offseason of dramatic change across the board. Dan Morgan, Brandt Tilis, and Dave Canales implemented a long-term plan for sustained growth. Patience is key, but signs are pointing up at long last.
Canales spent early offseason workouts getting the fundamentals right and implementing his schematic strategy. Standards have increased and the competition for places is fierce. This same trend must continue over camp if the Panthers want to stand any chance of being more competitive next time around.
Fans are growing in confidence while also approaching this new regime with a sense of caution. Canales' unrivaled enthusiasm is having a positive impact so far. At the same time, he's a first-year head coach with one year of NFL play-calling experience to call upon. This gamble was necessary, but it could go either way.
An intriguing few weeks await. Here are four bold Panthers predictions for training camp in 2024.
Bold predictions over Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp
Harrison Mevis wins kicking job
This might not be that bold, but it would still be surprising. And in all honesty, it's a complication veteran kicker Eddy Pineiro brought on himself.
As most others showed up at some stage over the Carolina Panthers' early offseason workouts, Pineiro opted to spend his time preparing away from the facility. He showed up for the team's mandatory minicamp, participating in one of two days. Considering the need for everyone to make a good first impression, it was less than ideal.
Harrison Mevis took full advantage. The undrafted free agent's leg strength and accuracy were noticed frequently during his initial foray into NFL action. He's gained a cult following among the fanbase and has a fighting chance of pushing Pineiro every step of the way.
Pineiro isn't playing the role of mentor or wanting to help Mevis. This is someone trying to take his job, so it's a position battle to watch closely over camp before the Panthers make their decision.
While Pineiro's experience gives him the edge for now, don't be surprised if the Panthers roll with Mevis if he keeps up the same standards when intensity ramps up in Charlotte.