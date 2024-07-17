Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young gets confidence boost from unlikely source
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young and Dave Canales will hopefully become a match made in heaven for the Carolina Panthers. This is exactly the sort of leader he needs after such a difficult rookie campaign. There's a lot of hard work ahead, but the early signs suggest things are off to a promising start.
Canales focused on improving the fundamentals. The footwork and getting the football out quickly were evident throughout early offseason workouts. Judging by the coach's previous reputation for helping struggling signal-callers on the correct path, Young should be hanging on his every word.
One player Canales had a big role in galvanizing is no stranger to the Panthers. Baker Mayfield enjoyed a career renaissance under the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator when all hope seemed lost. This resulted in the Oklahoma product getting a three-year, $100 million extension that also included a $28.87 million signing bonus and $50 million guaranteed.
Baker Mayfield is confident the Carolina Panthers have the right environment around Bryce Young
Mayfield believes Canales' authentic personality and unrivaled enthusiasm can help Young flourish next season based on comments via USA Today Sports. More importantly, the No. 1 pick in 2018 thinks the presence of offensive coordinator Brad Idzik is something else that could assist greatly.
"He’s very relatable. Smart guy. He took our receivers coach from Tampa with him to be the OC—Brad Idzik. Really, really good football mind. And I just think those two guys together, like around Bryce, is gonna be good for him. Dave’s got like . . . the definition of an optimist bully. Like, it could be the worst day ever, everything could be going wrong, and he’s sitting there and he’s like like, ‘Guys, we got the next play!’ Like, he’s got a big ol’ smile on his face and you’re like, ‘This guy’s full of [expletive].’ But no, that’s literally who he is, day in and day out. And honestly, it’s refreshing—especially in that industry."- Baker Mayfield via USA Today Sports
Mayfield knows what a toxic environment in Carolina can do for a player's confidence. It was a different coaching regime back then, but the same complications were rife before the player was granted his release. Canales is changing all that, and his proven credentials leave plenty of reasons for encouragement.
Young's not going to go from last season to All-Pro-caliber production in one fell swoop. It'll be a gradual route to becoming a franchise-altering presence. But looking at the acquisitions secured by the Panthers throughout another busy offseason, everything is in position for major improvements.
This is the first time Young's experienced any prolonged adversity in his football journey. The Panthers gave him a supreme vote of confidence throughout the offseason. That should provide the springboard needed to excel with Canales leading the charge.
It's unlikely Mayfield will be praying for this blossoming relationship to thrive. He'll be a thorn in Carolina's side for the next few years in pursuit of maintaining the Buccaneers' stranglehold on the NFC South. That'll be easier said than done despite Tampa Bay retaining most of their key guys this spring.
Young will be hot on his heels sooner rather than later. Canales will make sure of that.