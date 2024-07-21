4 bold predictions over Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers will sign Stephon Gilmore
Dan Morgan adopted an aggressive and ruthless approach to his roster building this offseason. He inherited a terrible mess from the previous regime of which he was part in a lesser role. However, it hasn't taken long to realize the former linebacker wasn't a big fan of the way Scott Fitterer went about his business.
This is something Morgan will look to continue heading into Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints. While there isn't much money to spend, there are ways to work around it if the right opportunities come along. If the general manager believes it's the best thing for the franchise, he won't hesitate to pull the trigger.
One position group crying out for additional assistance might be Morgan's first port of call. The Carolina Panthers are desperately short of dependable cornerback options from the outside looking in. Jaycee Horn is a stud but cannot stay healthy. Troy Hill is an aging slot option. Dane Jackson needs to prove his worth as a dependable starter after joining in free agency from the Buffalo Bills.
Aside from that, there isn't much to speak of unless someone like Dicaprio Bootle or D'Shawn Jamison emerges into a prominent role. Expect swift action if Morgan and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero don't like what they see early in camp.
It seems less likely now than it did once upon a time this offseason, but Stephon Gilmore is someone who could help enormously. The veteran corner is frustrated to be without a home at this stage of the offseason. He also knows his worth and is refusing to take less just because of his advancing years.
Gilmore showed enough for the Dallas Cowboys last season to suggest there's still some good football left. He might have lost a step from his NFL Defensive Player of the Year form with the New England Patriots, but he represents an immediate upgrade on anything Carolina has aside from Horn.
Others will be examining Gilmore's credentials closely. The Panthers would be wise to move some money around and get him into the building at some stage during camp.