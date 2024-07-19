Carolina Panthers playing a dangerous game with frustrated Stephon Gilmore
By Dean Jones
Dan Morgan's roster revamp received a largely positive response throughout the offseason. The Carolina Panthers had a big mess to clean up after a two-win campaign that brought little in the way of encouragement. Things look more promising under the new regime, but there is still much hard work ahead.
Morgan declared his intent to be aggressive in pursuit of improvements. The Panthers aren't the finished article by any stretch. There's not much money to go around, but the No. 1 waiver wire priority should help paper over some cracks if the right opportunities come along.
Delving into the remaining free-agent pool is another possibility. One name linked earlier this offseason was Stephon Gilmore, who seemed keen on a return to the Panthers despite leaving under a cloud in 2021.
Gilmore and the Panthers couldn't find common ground over a deal. This normally comes down to money. Morgan left the door open and former college teammate Jadeveon Clowney is still pushing for the move. It's also worth remembering that the NFL is a business above all else.
Carolina Panthers should take not of Stephon Gilmore's frustrations
The one-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year knows his worth and is refusing to budge. Gilmore remains on the proverbial scrap heap just a few short days before training camps around the league begin. Although frustrating, the corner remains steadfast in his belief he can make a lasting contribution somewhere based on comments via insider Josina Anderson.
"There are still some good corners and safeties out there like Justin Simmons and myself that are still not signed. Honestly, I’m still being patient and staying ready until teams see what they have in training camp; but you mean to tell me among 32 teams that there are 64 starting corners that are better than me? I don’t think that. If teams want to win, I think they should sign the best players. I know I’m still a starter in this league. I started games last year, but the season doesn’t start until September, we got a while."- Stephon Gilmore via Josina Anderson
Gilmore is eager to continue his prolific career. There were signs of slowing down with the Dallas Cowboys last time around, but he's got more to offer before hanging up his cleats for good. All it'll take is injuries to occur to see interest in the player rise.
If the Panthers are biding their time in the hope of getting Gilmore on the cheap before Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints, it's a dangerous game. The sooner he comes in, the better. Brandt Tilis can worry about the money working. That's why team owner David Tepper brought him from the Kansas City Chiefs. Nothing should be off-limits.
The Panthers desperately need another assured cornerback presence. Jaycee Horn is a stud but cannot stay healthy. Dane Jackson has Morgan's complete confidence, but a big surge forward is needed if the does get a starting gig. Troy Hill is a dependable slot option, but it's not enough.
Adding Gilmore changes everything on and off the field. Arguing over money deprives the Panthers of arguably the best free agent remaining on the market. Either they've got complete faith in their current pieces, or those in power think the South Carolina product's regression is imminent. Again, that's a huge call to make.
Gilmore will sign somewhere at some stage. He's also right in the sense that teams who contend sign the best players regardless of age. It's about time the Panthers followed suit.