4 waiver wire cut candidates Carolina Panthers should monitor in 2024
By Dean Jones
After the Carolina Panthers became comfortably the NFL's worst team in 2023, there is one positive new general manager Dan Morgan can take from this embarrassment. The team has the No. 1 waiver wire priority throughout the offseason, which is something the front-office leader can put to good use.
Good players around the league will be removed from the equation for differing reasons before Week 1. That's the nature of the beast. What's important for Morgan is to strike with conviction when opportunities arise.
Looking at the holes across the roster, it shouldn't be too hard to find upgrades in certain position groups. Some are more glaring than others, but Morgan shouldn't hesitate to find additional competition for places and improve depth with this luxury from atop the waiver order.
With this in mind, here are four potential waiver wire cut candidates the Panthers should monitor closely as preparations for the 2024 campaign gather pace.
Carolina Panthers should monitor Dyami Brown
The Carolina Panthers made some substantial alterations to their wide receiver room this offseason. They acquired Diontae Johnson via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers and moved up to No. 32 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft for Xavier Legette. These are two positive moves, but Dan Morgan could still add another intriguing pass-catcher at some stage.
Much will depend on how the Panthers' new regime sees Jonathan Mingo and Terrace Marshall Jr. faring in Dave Canales' offense. If they decide more is needed, keeping tabs on Dyami Brown's situation with the Washington Commanders could be worth its weight in gold.
Brown is no stranger to the region having played his college football at North Carolina. He hasn't reached the same heights in the pros, but the new staff in Washington led by Dan Quinn seem willing to give him another opportunity to prove himself this offseason.
If the Commanders decide to cut ties with Brown at some stage, the Panthers could strike. It's a risk, but the athletic intangibles are there to make a difference if everything finally clicks together.