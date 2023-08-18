4 bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers at NY Giants in Preseason Week 2
The Carolina Panthers will be hoping to score some points after a shutout loss last weekend.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers WR Javon Wims gains +100 receiving yards
The Carolina Panthers are a little light of depth options within their wide receiver room heading into Preseason Week 2. Damiere Byrd went to injured/reserve as expected with a hamstring problem this week, with Terrace Marshall Jr. also expected to miss a few weeks after tweaking his back in practice.
This is less than ideal, but it does give the coaching staff an opportunity to look at fringe guys at an important stage of their evaluations. One player that could benefit more than most is Javon Wims, who was a late arrival to the Panthers via free agency and got plenty of targets from third-string quarterback Matt Corral during last weekend's warmup game against the New York Jets.
Although Wims brought in just two receptions from seven targets for 23 receiving yards, the wideout was clearly Corral's favorite target. Considering how much time the former third-round selection is set to get under center once Bryce Young's stint concludes, the pass-catcher could see similar if not more volume at the New York Giants.
Wims is a physically-imposing figure that hasn't seemed to put everything together since entering the league as a seventh-rounder. He was active just once for the Arizona Cardinals in 2022, so expecting miracles is pushing it considering his current career trajectory.
If Wims maximizes every target coming his way at MetLife Stadium, a 100-yard receiving game isn't out of the realm of possibility. Something that could make a huge difference in the pursuit of a place on Carolina's 53-man roster.