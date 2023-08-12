4 bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers vs. NY Jets in Preseason Week 1
Some bold predictions involving the Carolina Panthers for their warmup opener at Bank of America Stadium.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers OLB D.J. Johnson gets 3 TFLs
With the exciting addition of Justin Houston during the final week of camp, D.J. Johnson has less pressure to make an immediate impact. The third-round selection was seen as a development project still learning the position, so the Carolina Panthers did the right thing by landing a proven performer as a short-term fix for next season.
Learning from the likes of Houston and Brian Burns will be invaluable for Johnson's development as a rookie. Just how much time he'll see on the field when competitive games arrive remains to be seen, but those in power would be wise to give the former Oregon star all he can handle during preseason contests.
Gaining confidence in practice is one thing, but securing a big play or two in a game-day setting is much more valuable for a player's development. The main thing for Johnson to accomplish in the preseason is showing he belongs - something he can do against a suspect New York Jets offensive line later today.
Johnson's pass-rushing remains raw. But he's setting the edge well against the run and this can be the catalyst behind a solid first NFL outing for the Panthers defense under Ejiro Evero.
That said, we've gone bold and tipped Johnson to gain three tackles for loss. Something that would see everyone start looking at him a little differently.