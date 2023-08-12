4 bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers vs. NY Jets in Preseason Week 1
Some bold predictions involving the Carolina Panthers for their warmup opener at Bank of America Stadium.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Matt Corral earns 130.0 passer rating
Bryce Young will start Saturday's game against the New York Jets. It's unlikely he'll see more than a series or two, leaving the spotlight firmly on Matt Corral for the remainder of the contest.
Andy Dalton's experience suggests he doesn't need the live fire environment. Corral is a completely different story after missing his entire rookie campaign with a serious foot fracture.
Corral's situation looks bleak thanks to the arrivals of Young and Dalton. But he deserves enormous credit for rolling up his sleeves and making the best of a bad situation throughout camp after a straight-to-the-point discussion with head coach Frank Reich.
The former third-round selection out of Ole Miss will get plenty of opportunities to showcase his throwing ability. Corral's been largely accurate during camp and boasts a rapid-fire release, so getting a better indication of what he can offer before Young takes center stage in Week 1 remains the best course of action.
If Corral can gain a passer rating of 130.0, which would suggest an outstanding start to his preseason. Something that might result in a few other teams taking a keener interest in the signal-caller over the final two preseason outings.
The Panthers haven't stated a desire to trade Corral and the player also wants to stick around. But the NFL is a business at the end of the day and if general manager Scott Fitterer gets an acceptable offer, he'll be on his way.