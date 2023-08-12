Cat Crave
4 bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers vs. NY Jets in Preseason Week 1

Some bold predictions involving the Carolina Panthers for their warmup opener at Bank of America Stadium.

By Dean Jones

Matt Corral
Matt Corral / Jared C. Tilton/GettyImages
Carolina Panthers QB Matt Corral earns 130.0 passer rating

Bryce Young will start Saturday's game against the New York Jets. It's unlikely he'll see more than a series or two, leaving the spotlight firmly on Matt Corral for the remainder of the contest.

Andy Dalton's experience suggests he doesn't need the live fire environment. Corral is a completely different story after missing his entire rookie campaign with a serious foot fracture.

Corral's situation looks bleak thanks to the arrivals of Young and Dalton. But he deserves enormous credit for rolling up his sleeves and making the best of a bad situation throughout camp after a straight-to-the-point discussion with head coach Frank Reich.

The former third-round selection out of Ole Miss will get plenty of opportunities to showcase his throwing ability. Corral's been largely accurate during camp and boasts a rapid-fire release, so getting a better indication of what he can offer before Young takes center stage in Week 1 remains the best course of action.

If Corral can gain a passer rating of 130.0, which would suggest an outstanding start to his preseason. Something that might result in a few other teams taking a keener interest in the signal-caller over the final two preseason outings.

The Panthers haven't stated a desire to trade Corral and the player also wants to stick around. But the NFL is a business at the end of the day and if general manager Scott Fitterer gets an acceptable offer, he'll be on his way.

