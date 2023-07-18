AFC West team urged to trade for Carolina Panthers QB Matt Corral
Could the Denver Broncos trade for Matt Corral if the Carolina Panthers make him available?
By Dean Jones
Could the Denver Broncos make a trade swoop for quarterback Matt Corral if the Carolina Panthers before more receptive to offers before the 2023 season?
Much has been made and speculated about the future of Matt Corral. While it doesn't look too promising after the Carolina Panthers signed veteran Andy Dalton and drafted Bryce Young at No. 1 overall, those in power have shown no sign of trading the signal-caller as yet despite their newly-acquired options.
Corral wouldn't necessarily generate substantial compensation right now. It's been a difficult first year in the pros after the Panthers traded up to take him No. 94 overall in 2022, with rep mismanagement at camp and a serious preseason injury hindering his early development in the worst way possible.
In fairness to Corral, he's come into the building with the correct attitude this offseason. Whatever was said during his meeting with head coach Frank Reich had the desired effect, which resulted in the player looking sharp during drills and showing a real willingness to learn under a far superior coaching staff.
Denver Broncos touted as Carolina Panthers trade partner for Matt Corral
The Panthers plan to get Corral plenty of preseason reps to hone his skills further according to Joe Person of The Athletic. This will also give Reich and his staff a better indication of what he could bring to the franchise long-term.
Depending on how the former Ole Miss stud performs, a situation could also emerge where general manager Scott Fitterer's phone starts ringing regarding a potential trade. Although the front office has stated previously that it would need to be a big offer for the Panthers to even consider the possibility.
This was a topic recently discussed by Sayre Bedinger from Predominantly Orange - FanSided's site dedicated to the Denver Broncos - who stated that the AFC West outfit should consider the possibility of acquiring Corral to work behind Russell Wilson if Carolina becomes more receptive to a deal.
"It sounds like Corral could be getting an extended audition for other teams this preseason as the Panthers are moving forward with Bryce Young and Andy Dalton atop their QB depth chart. Does that mean Matt Corral is undoubtedly getting traded? Absolutely not, but the Panthers might part with him if the price is right. Corral has intriguing arm talent, he's got athleticism, and NFL.com's Lance Zierlein projected him as a fringe first-round pick coming out. Trading for him now, getting three years on a rookie contract for a player with upside? That could be worth looking into if you're a team like the Broncos."- Sayre Bedinger, Predominantly Orange
This would be a pretty good spot for Corral. He'd get the chance to sit and learn behind Wilson, who could be poised for a bounce-back campaign thanks to Sean Payton's arrival as head coach.
Gaining this invaluable experience from both Payton and Wilson could be exactly what Corral needs to heighten his own development. There is also a legitimate chance he could beat out Jarrett Stidham for the primary backup role behind Denver's main man under center.
Whether the Broncos want to spend more draft capital on the position when they already have their No. 1 option tied up long-term is another matter. One also cannot dismiss the possibility of Carolina taking three quarterbacks through onto their 53-man roster given the returning rule that permits an emergency option to be activated due to injury.
In truth, anything could happen where Corral is concerned and Fitterer always keeps his options firmly on the table. But one thing that cannot be questioned is the player's desire to put a torrid 12 months firmly in the rearview mirror wherever he's playing in 2023.