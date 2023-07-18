Panthers News: Matt Corral, Cade Mays, Laviska Shenault Jr. and Sam Mills
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines with just a few short days remaining until training camp gets underway?
The Carolina Panthers are getting in their final opportunity to rest and prepare before everyone makes the trip south to Wofford College in Spartanburg for training camp. Interest is higher than ever before after an outstanding spring of change that was a necessity considering the mess left behind by Matt Rhule's dismal regime, which only adds to the level of anticipation heading into the 2023 campaign.
Until then, among the stories generating debate across the fanbase recently include Cays Mays' increased responsibilities, Laviska Shenault Jr. on the roster bubble, Matt Corral's pivotal preseason, and Sam Mills' impact getting deserved acknowledgment.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers set to start Cade Mays?
After being brought along gradually as a sixth-round development project, the Carolina Panthers might ask more of Cade Mays this time around. According to Joe Person of The Athletic via USA Today Sports, the former Tennessee star looks set to start at the right guard position until Austin Corbett is healthy enough to return from his torn ACL.
"The former Tennessee lineman was a fun story his rookie season when he would line up in the backfield as a beefy fullback in the “Arby’s” package. But there’s more pressure this year on [Cade] Mays, who appears to be the choice at right guard until [Austin] Corbett returns."- Joe Person via USA Today Sports
This is a huge step up from being used sparingly last season, but one Mays could be ready for with another offseason of development under the expert guidance of James Campen. No timeframe has been put on Corbett's recovery, but one suspects he'll miss a few games if not the first half of 2023 given the severity of his tear.