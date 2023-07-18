3 Carolina Panthers players that could be traded before 2023 season opener
By Dean Jones
Matt Corral - Carolina Panthers QB
Matt Corral might be leaving a positive impression so far this offseason, but that doesn't from his uncertain long-term future with the Carolina Panthers. Bryce Young is the main man as expected, with Andy Dalton also ahead of the 2022 third-round selection as a primary leader and solid backup heading into the new campaign.
Corral's said all the right things this offseason. He's knuckling down after an honest conversation with head coach Frank Reich, who urged his signal-caller to play the long game, keep developing, and let the chips fall where they may.
The Panthers are reportedly going to give Corral the majority of preseason reps according to Joe Person of The Athletic. This gives Reich a broader indication of what he has in the former Ole Miss star and also puts him in the proverbial shop window along the way.
This is a tremendous opportunity for Corral. If he performs well, then it might be enough for another team to make Carolina an acceptable offer before finalizing their 53-man roster. This would give the Panthers some valuable draft compensation and provide the signal-caller with a better route to a starting job somewhere down the line.
General manager Scott Fitterer won't be giving Corral away for peanuts. That makes no sense considering he's in Year 2 of a rookie contract and the potential upside attached, so the prospect of keeping him around cannot be ruled out entirely given the NFL's returning rule regarding the ability to activate a third quarterback if injury strikes.