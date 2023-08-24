4 bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers' preseason finale vs. Lions
By Dean Jones
Jonathan Mingo gets first Carolina Panthers TD
Considering Terrace Marshall Jr. and D.J. Chark are dealing with injuries coupled with Laviska Shenault Jr. being in the NFL's concussion protocol, the last thing the Carolina Panthers need is another health concern for one of their top wide receivers. Anything other than a complete bill of health within this unit would be nothing short of disastrous with Week 1 now firmly on the horizon.
This could mean the Panthers take things extremely easy with the likes of Adam Thielen - a veteran who doesn't exactly need the reps given his proven credentials. Jonathan Mingo is another who'll likely get the cautious treatment, although it's worthwhile keeping him on the field as long as Bryce Young given the need to develop vital chemistry before competitive action.
Mingo's flashed some quality moments throughout Carolina's warmup games so far. He also got more helpful hints from former Panthers wideout Steve Smith Sr. at practice this week, which should be a tremendous asset to call upon throughout his early development.
The second-round selection has done nothing to suggest a decent role within Frank Reich and Thomas Brown's offense won't be in his immediate future. His size, ability to create separation, and physical running after the catch have been as advertised to date, which is exactly what the Panthers need with three key pass-catchers out of the lineup.
If Mingo can end his first NFL preseason with a touchdown, it'll be another feather in the player's cap before Week 1.