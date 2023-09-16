4 bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers vs. Saints in Week 2
The national spotlight will shine on Charlotte during a divisional showdown on Monday Night Football.
Bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers as they look to get their campaign back on track against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.
After months of anticipation, NFL regular season football is finally back. Fall weekends feel normal and have a similar cadence for the next few months.
While the Carolina Panthers’ fanbase happily welcomed a new coaching staff, franchise quarterback, and a slew of roster changes during the offseason, the brewing excitement did not translate well on the field as they left Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a 24-10 loss. This was largely thanks to Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier, safety Jessie Bates III, and some notable injuries preventing a few key pieces from suiting up and other starters forced to miss extended time moving forward.
The Falcons are thankfully in the past and Carolina can move forward with a second divisional opponent in as many weeks. This time on Monday Night Football with the spotlight shining.
The Panthers have an all-time record of 10-7 on Monday night matchups while the New Orleans Saints hold a slight edge over Carolina at 29-28 when the two have met on the gridiron.
What better opportunity to tie the series with the nation tuning in? Just as the Panthers look different than the 2022 squad, the Saints will come to town with Dennis Allen’s recent promotion from defensive coordinator to head coach and quarterback Derek Carr as the leading signal caller after signing a four-year, $150 million contract this offseason.
Let’s dive into some bold predictions for the game as each team attempts to ascend in the NFC South.