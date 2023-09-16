4 bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers vs. Saints in Week 2
The national spotlight will shine on Charlotte during a divisional showdown on Monday Night Football.
Carolina Panthers defense holds Chris Olave to 70 receiving yards
Chris Olave, the former Ohio State Buckeye now in his sophomore campaign, is one of the rising stars in the league with his on-field performance. In his rookie season, He recorded 72 receptions for 1,042 receiving yards and four touchdowns over 15 games as a rookie, leading the New Orleans Saints in almost every major statistical category along the way.
In September, he deservedly earned Offensive Rookie of the Month honors. Olave's sophomore season is off to a fantastic start with eight catches for 112 receiving yards through one week.
A key for the Carolina Panthers defense will be limiting the Saints' passing game. Derek Carr, the former Las Vegas Raider, is a clear upgrade over Jameis Winston and Swiss army knife, do-it-all Taysom Hill.
With Michael Thomas looking like his old self after a slew of injuries opposite of Olave, the Panthers secondary have their work cut out for them.
Starting cornerback Jaycee Horn is dealing with a hamstring injury which may sideline him for multiple weeks. Even so, the front seven, in their new 3-4 defense, should pressure Carr while the backend shadows Olave, not letting him use his 4.39-second 40-yard dash speed to get behind the secondary.
Carolina's defense will force New Orleans to adjust their game plan, focusing on the run game and other receiving options.