Panthers News: Jaycee Horn, Tarik Cohen, power rankings and Frank Reich
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as preparations gather pace for Monday's pivotal clash against the New Orleans Saints?
It was another busy day for the Carolina Panthers, who made a couple of transactions and found out the inevitable regarding one of their top performers. But for the coaching staff and those healthy to participate, it's time to get back down to business in readiness for their crucial Week 2 game against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.
Until then, the stories causing debate include Jaycee Horn's bitter blow, Frank Reich focusing on the positives, where the Panthers stand in ESPN's power rankings, and an intriguing addition to the practice squad.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers sign Tarik Cohen
The Carolina Panthers were crying out for explosiveness on offense during their disappointing loss at the Atlanta Falcons. After that didn't arrive, general manager Scott Fitterer took matters into his own hands by signing Tarik Cohen to the team's practice squad following a successful visit.
Cohen's endured some horrific luck on the injury front over the past few years. Before then, he was an All-Pro kick returner and exceptional pass-catchng option out of the backfield for the Chicago Bears.
While Cohen is still only 28 years old, he hasn't played a down since the 2019 season and might take some time to get himself back into genuine football shape. All signs point to the player being healthy, so it's not cost the Panthers much to find out if he still has something left to give.
If Cohen can get back to anything like the force of old, he's a significant upgrade on anything Carolina boasts in the return game currently. The Panthers also signed cornerback Lamar Jackson to their practice squad as extra insurance.