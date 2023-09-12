Carolina Panthers vs. Saints early odds and prediction for Week 2 clash
By Dean Jones
Frank Reich and the Carolina Panthers look to bounce back against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2 on Monday Night Football.
After suffering a disappointing loss at the Atlanta Falcons to begin their 2023 season, the Carolina Panthers have some extra desperation on their shoulders as the national spotlight gets set to descend. Bank of America Stadium will be a highly charged environment as the New Orleans Saints come to town for Monday Night Football, which is also Bryce Young's competitive home debut for good measure.
This is why the ESPN cameras are taking the trip to Charlotte. Young's first taste of regular season action didn't go according to plan on Sunday, but the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft was never going to attain perfection instantly. Especially considering the new offensive scheme and wide receivers that had significant difficulty getting open.
Next up for Frank Reich's men is the Saints, who managed to pull off a narrow triumph versus the Tennessee Titans to begin the Derek Carr era with success. They have top-level defense and playmakers on offense that warrant respect, so it's a challenge that the Panthers must be ready for in no uncertain teams.
Carolina Panthers vs. Saints odds for Week 2
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 3.0-point underdogs on home soil in Week 2.
Carolina +3.0: -102 (bet $102 to win $100)
New Orleans -3.0: -120 (bet $120 to win $100)
Anyone looking to wager Carolina on the money line can do so at +146 (bet $100 to win $146), with the Saints favored to pick up their second win of the campaign with money line odds of -174 (bet $174 to win $100). FanDuel Sportsbook has the over/under at 40.5 points, which is available at -110 in both directions.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Carolina Panthers vs. Saints prediction for Week 2
It's hard to gauge just what to expect from the Panthers next week. The defense came ready to play in Atlanta, but with cornerback Jaycee Horn expected to miss multiple weeks thanks to a hamstring injury, it's essential that the offense starts making progress after a tepid showing first time out.
Ball security is the key factor, here. New Orleans is a tough proposition to overcome and will obviously fancy their chances of getting one over on divisional rivals, but perhaps home-field advantage might actually come into play for once as the fanbase rallies behind the new regime.
It's a tough one to call. The Panthers swept the Saints last season and can take heart from that despite wholesale changes across the franchise, which might be enough for Carolina to sneak the narrowest of victories.
But if you're betting on the fact, approach with caution.
How to watch Carolina Panthers vs. Saints in Week 2
The game will also be shown on ESPN.