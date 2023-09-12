Panthers News: Frank Reich, Jaycee Horn, Bryce Young and transactions
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers CB Jaycee Horn's status
The last thing anyone associated with the Carolina Panthers wanted to see was stud cornerback Jaycee Horn going down with yet another injury. Those in power were relying heavily on the former first-round selection to produce the goods after no significant investment in this area of the field, so it falls into the worst-case scenario regarding their chances for progression under Frank Reich in 2023.
Considering how Horn fell on his own accord with no contact, the concerns were obvious. It was later revealed to be a hamstring injury rather than anything more serious, with head coach Frank Reich stating on Monday that the team is still assessing the severity before making a definitive timeline public.
Hamstring injuries typically come with a 2-8 week recovery based on the tear grade. Horn is also unlikely to be hitting the ground running over the first couple of weeks following his return, so this is a body blow in no uncertain terms.
The Panthers currently have Donte Jackson, C.J. Henderson, Troy Hill, undrafted free agent D'Shawn Jamison, and Jeremy Chinn as the big nickel as their coverage options within the secondary. That's not going to cut it, but whether there's someone via trade or looking for work that can come in and provide immediate assistance remains to be seen.
This also raises questions about why the Panthers didn't identify their cornerback unit as an area of need this offseason. Something they could pay for if Horn misses considerable time.