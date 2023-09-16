4 bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers vs. Saints in Week 2
The national spotlight will shine on Charlotte during a divisional showdown on Monday Night Football.
Carolina Panthers offense doesn't commit a turnover
In Week 1, the New Orleans Saints collected three interceptions against Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans. Their secondary is a formidable group led by Marshon Lattimore, Tyrann Mathieu, and former Stanford Cardinal, Paulson Adebo.
With solid pressure from the front seven causing Tannehill to get off rhythm, the Saints' defensive backs took advantage of the situation winning the turnover battle.
The Carolina Panthers offensive line took a hit after Week 1 as starting left guard Brady Christensen landed on the injured/reserve list with a torn bicep, ending his 2023 campaign. To add to the misery, starting right tackle Taylor Moton is also banged up, but his place in the starting lineup is almost guaranteed for the 100th consecutive game on Monday.
Even so, after the rather surprising performance versus the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina will look to keep quarterback Bryce Young safe in the pocket, allowing him to go through his reads without making preventable mistakes. The motto of “next man up” rings true as the starting lineup is shuffled, potentially slotting Nash Jensen into the left guard role.
If the line can repeat Week 1’s performance and the running back corps hangs onto the ball, we should see a rather uneventful contest in the turnover column. This would demonstrate that the Saints' outing in Week 1 was nothing more than an anomaly.