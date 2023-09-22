4 bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers at Seahawks in Week 3
The Carolina Panthers embark on a must-win game in Seattle.
Carolina Panthers QB Andy Dalton throws 2 TDs
During last week’s contest against the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young sustained an ankle injury. While scrambling, safety Marcus Maye tackled the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft where his foot looked to get caught on the turf.
Young has been held out of practice multiple days this week but he's not going to be available despite the best efforts of everyone involved. In his absence, Andy Dalton will be tasked with providing the production needed from football's most important position.
Dalton, affectionately known as the Red Rifle, has started 162 games in his professional career. The former second-round pick's thrown for more than 38,000 passing yards and 244 touchdowns, earning three trips to the Pro Bowl.
Brought in as a mentor to Young, Dalton still has plenty left in the tank to lead the team without hesitation. His experience is something that does not transfer to the rookie but will be evident on the field as he connects with receivers in the hope of moving the chains consistently.
With Carolina's wide receivers struggling to gain separation on routes, Dalton should be able to fit the ball in tight windows, extend drives, and come away with points on the scoreboard throwing at least two touchdowns on the Seattle Seahawks defense, who are currently allowing the sixth highest completion percentage and third highest yards per passing attempt this season.