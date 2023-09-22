4 bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers at Seahawks in Week 3
The Carolina Panthers embark on a must-win game in Seattle.
Carolina Panthers get their first win
If we are going bold, let’s not go halfway.
Yes, the odds are stacked against the Carolina Panthers. After all, they have an offense that has not been the most productive, injuries are mounting on both sides of the ball, and a cross-country trip representing a daunting prospect at 0-2.
This isn't the easiest when the opponent plays in a loud venue and is coming off a decisive win in overtime during a Week 2 matchup against a high-caliber opponent that many have predicted will compete for the divisional crown this season. At the same time, Carolina knows this is a must-win game, even in Week 3.
After a quick scan of social media in the immediate aftermath of their Monday Night Football loss versus the New Orleans Saints, it is obvious some of the fanbase are already getting a little antsy looking for a win. It is not tough to imagine the locker room probably has the same feeling.
Even though it is one game, 1-2 feels a world different than 0-3. Coming into this contest, the Panthers are an underdog, but historically, that is when they tend to be at their best.
