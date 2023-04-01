4 boom or bust prospects the Carolina Panthers could draft in 2023
Which prospects with boom or bust potential could the Carolina Panthers potentially bring to the franchise during the 2023 NFL Draft?
The Carolina Panthers have a franchise-altering decision to make from No 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. They moved up for the specific reason to select their quarterback of choice, which has yet to be confirmed with pro days now firmly in the rearview mirror.
This adds to the immense fascination surrounding the Panthers this offseason. Those in power have been aggressive throughout the coaching acquisitions, free-agent signings, and trade activity, which could make a huge difference when it's time to strap it up once again next season.
Carolina has six selections during the draft as it stands. If they can emerge from the process with two or three legitimate difference-makers, the Panthers could end up being NFC South championship favorites if everything goes smoothly during the preparation period.
It's all about taking the right risks. With this in mind, here are four boom-or-bust prospects the Panthers could draft in 2023.
Prospect No. 1
Carolina Panthers could draft Cody Mauch
- Offensive Line | North Dakota State Bison
Bradley Bozeman's well-deserved extension means the Carolina Panthers' starting five offensive linemen are coming back in 2023 and should be around longer than that. However, it would be foolish to ignore the possibility of improving depth with Austin Corbett and Brady Christensen recovering from long-term injuries.
Cody Mauch is a fascinating prospect. From a physical standpoint there's a lot to like, but the competition is going to increase heavily from North Dakota State to the NFL and the player doesn't have much experience on the interior to further raise concerns.