4 major observations Carolina Panthers can take from Anthony Richardson's pro day
What are some major observations the Carolina Panthers can take from quarterback Anthony Richardson's pro day ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft?
The final leg of quarterback pro days attended by the Carolina Panthers took place on Thursday when Anthony Richardson showcased what he could potentially offer. This is the wildcard that cannot be overlooked despite David Newton of ESPN stating those in power had already narrowed it down to Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud at No. 1 overall.
Richardson is inexperienced and there is a lot of hard work ahead. But his athletic intangibles are absolutely off the charts and if everything comes together, this is a franchise-altering quarterback beyond any doubt.
All eyes were centered on Richardson's throwing session at Florida's pro day. There was no need to do anything else from a testing standpoint thanks in no small part to a historic display of athleticism at the NFL Scouting Combine.
The Panthers sent a strong team to witness Richardson for themselves. With this in mind, here are four major observations they can take from the session.
Major Observation No. 1
Carolina Panthers saw a physical specimen in Anthony Richardson
It's hard to put into words just what a physical specimen Anthony Richardson is in the flesh. There's much more to playing the quarterback position, obviously, but not since the days of Cam Newton has there been a more put-together prospect under center.
Richardson opted to skip everything but his throwing session at Florida's pro day, which isn't surprising considering the show he put on at the NFL Scouting Combine. But the Carolina Panthers cannot be anything other than impressed by how hard the signal-caller continues to work on his body as part of some encouraging development over the last year.