Have the Panthers moved up to risk it all for Anthony Richardson?
Have the Carolina Panthers moved up to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft to risk it all for Florida's exciting quarterback Anthony Richardson?
The shockwaves are still reverberating around the NFL after a major power play by the Carolina Panthers. General manager Scott Fitterer now controls the 2023 NFL Draft after striking a deal with the Chicago Bears for the No. 1 overall selection, which was done with a view to finally solving their quarterback conundrum once and for all.
This was as bold as it gets for Fitterer, who wants to stamp his own mark on the Panthers after getting the final say on personnel matters. Something that the front office figure didn't have when Matt Rhule was around.
Moving up was the easy part. Picking the right quarterback is a completely different ball game and something Carolina must get right in no uncertain terms.
There's a growing sense that it'll be between Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud for the top pick. However, there is a big wildcard that should also be factored into the equation.
Carolina Panthers could gamble it all on Anthony Richardson
That, of course, is Anthony Richardson. The 2023 NFL Draft's biggest feast-or-famine quarterback prospect.
Richardson has all the athletic intangibles to become an NFL star. The gradual growth displayed during his first season as Florida's starting quarterback was encouraging, which was matched by a historic showcase of physical prowess at the NFL Scouting Combine to further raise his stock.
Many anticipate Richardson to be among the first players drafted based on potential. His dual-threat capabilities are proven and once some technical flaws get ironed out, the arm strength is sufficient enough to become highly productive at the next level.
It might take some time - although far less than many anticipate based on his current career trajectory. The Panthers now get the first refusal from No. 1, but did they risk it all to draft Richardson over more accomplished commodities?
Carolina won't be giving anything away just yet, so the notion cannot be dismissed. ESPN's draft insider Todd McShay also hinted that rumors around league circles regarding Richardson being their guy.
""We still don't know which signal-caller Carolina will target, and it could truthfully be any of the top four names. I've even heard a little buzz about Carolina being interested in Florida's Anthony Richardson, who is a raw prospect but is coming off a huge combine performance.""- Todd McShay, ESPN Draft Analyst
Fitterer leaves nothing to chance. But keeping everyone guessing at this juncture is the best scenario.
However, it would be a huge shock if the Panthers went with Richardson over Young or Stroud. They need help right away and didn't give up significant draft capital plus star wide receiver D.J. Moore for someone to sit on the sidelines right out of the gate.
Asking Richardson to step in Week 1 could be detrimental to his overall career prospects. So if the Panthers went down this particular route, then finding a capable veteran to man the plate is of critical importance.
This move doesn't get done unless Carolina has one or at the very most two prospects in mind. Otherwise, what's the point in doing it just to move down?
Young and Stroud are at the front of the queue. Richardson could be No. 3 on their list, but selecting him over the aforementioned duo is a franchise-altering gamble that could go either way.
While it can't be ruled out, drafting Richardson atop the pecking order would be nothing short of astonishing.