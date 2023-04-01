4 boom or bust prospects the Carolina Panthers could draft in 2023
Carolina Panthers could draft Adetomiwa Adebawore
- Defensive End | Northwestern Wildcats
It's been surprising to see the Carolina Panthers avoid the temptation of signing another edge rusher throughout the opening few weeks of free agency. But according to Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer, that is something those in power are looking to resolve before the 2023 NFL Draft.
If the right piece cannot be found on a team-friendly deal, then going down the draft route seems feasible. And keeping the No. 39 overall selection was a fantastic negotiating tactic by the Panthers en route to securing the No. 1 pick.
Much will depend on which prospects are available, but Adetomiwa Adebawore represents a boom-or-bust talent that could be anything. The defensive end's physical attributes are absolutely off the charts, so there's every chance he could become highly productive working alongside Carolina's exceptional coaching staff over time.
Adebawore is a little rough around the edges in terms of technique. The former Northwestern star won't be able to overawe opposing offensive linemen with power alone at the next level, so refining the technical flaws in his game is the only he'll become a success.
Adding more to his pass-rushing repertoire is another essential aspect of Adebawore's early development. But considering where the edge defender is expected to be taken, it represents a big-time risk that could go either way.