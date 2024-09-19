4 burning Carolina Panthers fan questions entering Week 3 at the Raiders
By Ricky Raines
Carolina Panthers trading Bryce Young
If Dalton wins a couple games before the deadline, do you think the Panthers try to move (trade) Bryce? Or do you think they want him here to learn behind Dalton? – David Portillo
The worst part of answering this question - which I appreciate you sending in, David - is the realization of how little I’d anticipate the Carolina Panthers being able to recoup in a hypothetical trade sending Bryce Young somewhere else. He’s only a year and a cup of coffee removed from being the top player selected in the draft and a consensus top prospect. The unequivocal damage that has been incurred through just 18 games in the league is just debilitating.
I would be shocked if they could get more than a third-round pick at best. And that’s likely me still dealing with some denial.
As for Andy Dalton winning games and what that means? That’s why this entire decision is loaded, yet potentially beneficial.
If the veteran can come in off the bench after having dealt with injury through the majority of camp and preseason and execute the offense with more success - and with a play style that opens the scheme to get a true evaluation of the playmakers and the coaching - that’s a win, regardless of the per game outcomes.
The individual regression of Young was unexpected, and it threw off the entire plan for this season. They must figure out if they’ve made multiple mistakes this offseason (coaches, draft picks, trade acquisitions), or if they made an error previously and it’s still causing a detrimental ripple effect.
I’d love to give a glass-half-full type of answer about Young potentially just needing the time to sit and let the game slow down for him before he wins the starting job again. It’s just not a situation you see in the NFL.
Barring an injury to Dalton, I’d be surprised if they wanted to give Young another look this season as long as the TCU product is playing fundamentally sound football. Perhaps they could bring in more competition before the 2025 season and let the quarterback room battle it out for the starting job - but that doesn’t seem all that likely.