4 burning Carolina Panthers fan questions entering Week 3 at the Raiders
By Ricky Raines
More Carolina Panthers' changes looming?
Aside from QB, what other positions should we look out for potential internal moves? – Zach
Well, Zach, I’ve already failed you by not getting this article out earlier apparently, because the Carolina Panthers waived their leading sack artist (albeit with just one), outside linebacker Eku Leota. So that’s one potential move accounted for.
Full disclosure, it never would’ve been one that I would’ve suggested here. I believe that if a player shows promise and effort in one game, but then is overwhelmed in the next - that player needs coaching and development more than he needs to be cut. But I’m weird like that.
The problem with other internal moves is that it requires internal solutions. And in football, that means quality depth.
That’s another department where the Panthers are lacking. I would love to see some shake-up along the defensive front because Shy Tuttle playing the role of a nose tackle is becoming too vulgar to be broadcast on network televisions, especially down here in the Bible Belt. Where’s the fire and brimstone when you need it?
There is an obvious move to be made. Xavier Legette needs to be more involved on offense. The first-round pick from this year’s NFL Draft was only on the field for 19 snaps in Week 2. He had a couple of lapses in run support when blocking on the perimeter, and he dealt with some physical cornerback play that seemed to jar him a bit. But he’s the dynamic weapon of the unit.
Not just one of the dynamic weapons, the dynamic weapon.
Jonathan Mingo is a strong, imposing player in his own right but he’s never proven to be very creative. Nor does he offer much in the way of ‘bailout’ help for the quarterback. Legette should be on the field even in two wide receiver sets alongside Diontae Johnson.
Tommy Tremble is back healthy and the team is seemingly invested in getting rookie tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders some early season burn while Ian Thomas is still dealing with a lingering injury, Carolina should roll out more 12 personnel, lock in on the run, and then feature some play action concepts to take advantage of the physicality you should be imposing with your improving offensive line.
Rookie linebacker Trevin Wallace should be incorporated on the defensive side. The coaches weren’t pleased with Leota’s deficiencies in run defense, despite seeing the entire front seven being pushed around like a grocery cart slathered in coconut oil. Ejiro Evero mentioned wanting his defense to ‘play fast’. So unleash the physical, fast, aggressive ‘dog’ that you handpicked in the third round.
If you were willing to creep Shaq Thompson around the line of scrimmage as a quasi-outside linebacker, and Josey Jewell’s cement-filled cleats don’t bother you; why not risk the defense getting better? Surely it wouldn’t be due to not wanting to admit that offseason acquisitions may have been a mistake.