Explosive Carolina Panthers rookie already silencing post-draft doubters
By Dean Jones
Not many of the Carolina Panthers fanbase approved the decision to select linebacker Trevin Wallace at No. 72 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. They felt there were bigger needs elsewhere and general manager Dan Morgan should have gone in a different direction. However, the ambitious rookie is already silencing those doubters.
Wallace had an obvious adjustment period earlier this offseason. The former Kentucky star has two proven veterans - Shaq Thompson and Josey Jewell - ahead of him in the pecking order, so he's got time to develop. There's been a lot to like about how he went about his business over the final week of training camp - something that could see defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero get the first-year pro involved frequently throughout his opening campaign in a professional environment.
Carolina Panthers should be thrilled with Trevin Wallace's recent development
This was a sentiment echoed by Joe Person of The Athletic. The beat writer acknowledged that Wallace's stock is soaring right now, which is thanks in no small part to his morale-boosting interception from legendary signal-caller Aaron Rodgers during joint practice with the New York Jets.
"With [Shaq] Thompson and Josey Jewell looking on Saturday, [Trevin] Wallace posted four tackles with a special teams stop. But his biggest highlight came two days earlier when he intercepted Aaron Rodgers and ran back to the opposite end zone. It’s unclear whether Wallace, a third-round pick from Kentucky, would have scored in a real game. Still, it was a cool moment for a rookie in his first NFL camp to pick off a future, first-ballot Hall of Famer. He’ll get a chance to start making big plays in the regular season soon enough."- Joe Person, The Athletic
It's early days, but it seems like Wallace could be a high-impact performer for the Panthers long term. Finding gems outside the first two rounds of the draft proved complicated for Carolina's previous decision-makers. If the new general manager and respected talent evaluator can change this narrative, it'll do the franchise's hopes of emerging into contention a significant amount of good.
Morgan was a prolific former linebacker himself, so he knows what to look for in the position. It's not hard to see why the front-office leader liked the prospect. Wallace is fast, physical, hard-hitting, and plays with an infectious enthusiasm that's hard not to love. He's not the finished product just yet, but it's clear there's a lot to work with.
Wallace should be the primary backup behind Thompson and Jewell. He'll get reps with the first unit depending on the schematic alignment and will be a force on special teams. If everything goes according to plan and the player progresses in all areas of his game, that's the ideal outcome in Year 1 of his professional career.
The Panthers saw something in Wallace that others didn't. There's a long way to go and a lot of hard work ahead for the second-level presence to meet his lofty draft status. At the same time, Carolina's coaching staff - and the fans who questioned this move arguably above all others during the college selection process - cannot be anything other than thrilled with the way he's developing up to now.
Tougher tests await, but Wallace will relish the challenge.